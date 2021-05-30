Only Free states can preserve our Republic

To the Editor:

When you lose rights it should be a deep moment of despair in our lives. Any loss of any right for any reason is so tragic an event that demands immediate correction, COVID is a tool for the loss of those rights. If you have a conservative belief or at this point even believe in the US Constitution, you are a target of the radical left, hence the government.

Least we forget what we have is given us by God, that should be the end of all argument yet it seldom is. Even if you don’t believe in God you have the same rights as those who do believe or those who may believe anything else. Think of how precious it is to live in a country of such equality.

Yet beware, for losing that right, almost always leads to the loss of all rights. As an American, you have the right, a duty to inquire into the facts of events so you can make intelligent decisions involving your relationship between yourself and your government as it relates to the well-being of your country. What is the truth regarding Immigration or where and how did COVID start? What form of social instructions is in the training of our military, our schools? The questions which need asking are boundless and the search for the truth is critical.

You must take the time out of your busy lives to dedicate a portion each day to discover the truth of events that are happening around you in America as I write this. This is critical for two reasons, you become an educated voter and are free to pass on information to other Americans on the state of their country today. It is also your duty to do all in your power to assure the America you grew up in continues moving forward in its quest to form a “more perfect union.” Americans must answer this call for only an increased sense of awareness will preserve this republic.

I see Americans expressing themselves before school boards and city councils demanding information and answers to many compelling questions. They are expressing and protecting their rights and in turn our republic. We need more Patriots standing up to defy that which is unjust, speak out against unreasonable control and inequality. We must engage in constant research and comparison to uncover the truth. What you reveal will be frightening, just to name one. Are you aware the radical left has been working on the dissolution of the American family? Those whom you trust and rely on will be replaced with the State, they want your loyalty to the government, not the family. That is Marxism and it is happening as I write this.

Don’t let the loud minority control your life and destroy your country. Patriots are in the majority and that is powerful but is it useless if you don’t use it. Boycott those companies that refuse to put America first. Parents learn what children are being taught or not taught. Patriots speak out against critical race theory in schools, companies, government, and our military, those instructions are racist. Also, be cautious of fact-checkers, most are controlled by the left and supply you with false information.

Organize at the local and state levels, join groups, assure you live in a Free state for only Free states can preserve our Republic. Most importantly share the information you discover with family and friends, become active because the very existence of America depends on it. Don’t fall into the trap of “not in America, that could never happen here.” It is happening here and if successful, not even the history books will reveal how and why America was created nor all of her achievements. Missing will be how whites and people of color united to assure all Americans were equal, events like that could never happen in a racist country.

Reject and expose the lies, hold people accountable and use the truth to make your arguments. Engage the left in debate and force them to reveal the true intentions. Most of all realize how the Democrat party has been overtaken by the left, that party no longer exists, that party is engaged in treasonous activity against America and all Americans, and now is the time for all Patriots to stand up. We don’t have the time for Facebook bitcoin investments or the lonely seeking online relationships we have a much greater task at hand and we all better understand that and do it now.

Frank D. Lovell

An American Patriot

Free State of Florida