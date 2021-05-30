Village of Fenney couple’s son enters plea in storage unit theft case

The son of a couple in the Village of Fenney has entered a plea in a court case in which he is charged with stealing a gun and other items from a storage unit.

Alexander Bartell, 32, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of grand theft and burglary, according to Sumter County Court records.

He was arrested April 17 at his parents’ home at 3031 Hicks Place following an investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was released after posting $56,500 bond.

The investigation began when personnel at All Aboard Storage in Wildwood conducted a walk-through and found that two storage units had their locks cut off and had been burglarized. A review of surveillance footage showed a black four-door Dodge Ram pickup with Arizona plates pull up to the facility and use a code to enter through a gate. A detective later found the Ram pickup in the Bartells’ driveway.

While Bartell was inside the climate-controlled storage unit, he repositioned the security camera. However, other cameras at the facility were able to capture him loading stolen property into the truck. The property taken from two storage units had a combined value of $7,691.

The Utica, N.Y. native told investigators that he had consumed pain medication and alcohol and did not have a clear memory of what had taken place at the storage facility.