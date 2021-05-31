83.2 F
The Villages
Monday, May 31, 2021
Bond conditions relaxed for Villager who allegedly attacked wife

By Meta Minton

James Albert Hare
Bond conditions have been relaxed for a Villager who split a bathroom door in half during an alleged attack on his wife.

James Albert Hare, 54, was arrested April 18 on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 at his home on Ivey Terrace in the New Haven Villas in the Village of Hillsborough.

His 69-year-old wife said Hare had been sleeping when he woke up and asked her who she was speaking to on the telephone. She said she wasn’t talking to anyone, but was playing a game on her tablet. He began to act in “an aggressive manner” and started “cursing” at her, prompting her to leave the living room and go to the bathroom, where she closed and locked the door. Hare continued to demand to know who she had been speaking with on the phone and began to “berate” her, according to a report from the Su

“You’re always talking on the damn phone,” he yelled at her.

He started pounding on the bathroom door with his fist, “causing the wooden door to split,” the report said.

She exited the bathroom and Hare grabbed her by the front of her robe, picked her up and threw her onto the bed. His actions left a “small, bloody, red mark” on her chest. She grabbed a phone and called 911 from the lanai. 

He was released on $2,000 bond the day after his arrest and ordered not to have any contact with his wife.

However, a judge has granted a motion allowing Hare to have “non violent” contact with his wife. Hare has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Property records show she purchased the villa in 2013 and he became its co-owner in 2014.

