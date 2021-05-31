83.2 F
The Villages
Monday, May 31, 2021
Lady Lake to get updated 7-Eleven plan as tree’s fate up in air

By Meta Minton

Lady Lake officials are scheduled to get an updated look at plans for a 7-Eleven as the fate of an historic tree remains up in the air.

The Lady Lake Parks & Recreation Committee is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. June 9 and its members will be among the first officials to view the updated site plan for the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store to be built at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages. The former BP station and Kangaroo convenience store are being torn down and the 7-Eleven complete with a car wash are to be built at the site.

The old BP gas station and Kangaroo convenience store are being replaced on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The new 7-Eleven will include a 4,650-square-foot convenience store featuring a gas canopy with six fuel dispensing pumps and 24 fueling stations, 26 parking spaces, a 980-square-foot drive-through car wash and a dumpster enclosure.

The Parks & Recreation Committee is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. June 9 and will consider landscaping waivers being sought by the developer of the project.

Meanwhile, a large tree remains at the site with an ominous orange ribbon tied around its 40-inch in diameter trunk. The developer of the project is hoping to cut down the tree to make room for the entrance to the car wash.

This historic tree could be coming down to make room for the entrance to a new car wash in The Villages.

In May, the town’s Planning & Zoning Board voted unanimously to allow the removal of the tree. The tree’s ultimate fate will be up to the Lady Lake Commission when it meets June 7.

Lady Lake prides itself on its Tree City USA designation and has seen some epic battles waged over historic trees, including a fight over a tree at a medical plaza on the Historic Side and a battle over trees at the site of a popular thrift shop.

