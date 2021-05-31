83.2 F
The Villages
Monday, May 31, 2021
Preparation is key when it comes to hurricanes

By Staff Report

Preparation is key when it comes to hurricanes. Experts advise that the best thing to do is make sure you have a plan and a supply kit in place long before the storm hits.

Following is a list of essential items:

Cash: banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods

Water: at least one gallon per person per day for three to seven days for drinking and sanitation

Food: enough for three to seven days, including non-perishable packaged or canned food and juices, food for infants and the elderly, snack food, manual can opener, vitamins

Meal supplies: paper plates, paper cups, paper towels, and plastic utensils

Radio: battery-powered radio and NOAA weather radio with extra batteries

First Aid Kit: plus medicines and prescription drugs (one week or longer supply with a list of all medications, dosage, and any allergies)

Toiletries: hygiene items, moisture wipes, and sanitizer

Flashlight and batteries

Car and house keys

Fire extinguisher

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air

Masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and spray

Maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Paper and pencils

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water

Copies of medical insurance and/or Medicare identification cards

Contact information for doctors, relatives, or friends to be notified if you are injured

