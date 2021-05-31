Protest over Palestine set at Congressman Webster’s office in The Villages

To the Editor:

Integral to our vision of a world with justice and freedom, is the liberation of all oppressed peoples. One of the most pressing cases of colonialism, genocide, and apartheid is the suffering of Palestine at the hands of the illegitimate state of Israel. Now first, let it be clear, we have nothing against Judaism and those who practice it. The issue lies with the Zionist right-wing settler colonial government of Israel, that focuses on the destruction of Palestine for the advancement of the state of Israel.

Since the Nakba (meaning “disaster” in Arabic) in 1948 and even before then, Palestinians have been under genocidal attack. Men, women, and children were forced to dig their own graves and then executed, villages were destroyed and in their place Israeli cities built. Palestinians face humiliation everyday as they are given unequal rights in “the only democracy in the middle east.” You cannot have a democracy unless everyone is equal, and in Israel, Palestinians are treated as subhuman and are faced with destruction and suffering at the expense of the omnipotent Israeli state. This Israeli state does not act alone, it has the support of many of the world’s greatest powers, including the U.S., China, and much of Europe. Israel has been described as “America’s aircraft carrier,” and is used as a front to sell arms and develop technology at the expense of Palestinian lives.

In the latest Unity Intifada (what the events of May 2021 are being known as) at least 67 Palestinian children were killed, along with 38 women and 130 civilians in total. 91,000 Palestinians were displaced as a result of 1,000 homes being destroyed by Israeli strikes. These Israeli strikes that resulted in the deaths of entire families, could not have been carried out without the U.S.’ complicity and direct support to the IDF. Many of these strikes were carried out by American made F-35’s, with bombs made in America. Palestine is attacked in the name of “combating terrorism.” Despite this, a majority of those who died are not soldiers. Hamas, who many use as a justification of why wanton attacks are justified, only struck Israel after Israeli forces refused to allow Muslims to worship in Jerusalem on a holy day, equivalent to tear gassing, shooting, and barring Christians from mass on Easter.

Since the Nakba in 1948, nearly 1,000,000 Palestinians have been forced off their native lands and around 530 Palestinian villages no longer exist. We believe that the words of our Representative Webster are incompetent and ignorant. Any country representing actual freedom around the world would back the Palestinian cause, instead of sending $3.8 billion in arms to the oppressor. Defending Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine is being complicit in a genocide. Join us on June 2 outside Rep. Webster’s Villages office at noon for an education session and rally for Palestine rights, freedom, and liberation.

Tahrir Filastin

Central Florida Popular Front