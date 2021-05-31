Sharon Ann Golden, 75, The Villages, FL, went to be with the Lord on May 30th, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Sharon was born September, 1945 in Indianapolis, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents Woodrow and Maxine Vaughn, Indianapolis, IN her daughter Kristina Thompson, Austin, TX, her brother Douglas Vaughn, Rockport, TX and two sisters, Susan Holsapple, Indianapolis, IN and Sandra Case, South Bend, IN. Sharon is survived by her husband of 32 years, Willie Golden, her daughter Michele Thompson, and her sister Charlene Drake, all of The Villages, FL, as well as loving nieces and nephews. Sharon graduated from Beech Grove High School in 1963 and then went to work at Western Electric for 16 years.

Sharon used to say when one door closes another one opens. She then started another career as Financial Aid Director at A Cut Above Beauty College in Indianapolis, IN and had a successful career there for more than 20 years. Sharon and her husband Willie retired and moved to The Villages in 2012. Sharon was a member of the Village View Community Church. She loved to do bible study and attended the New Covenant United Methodist Church until she was diagnosed with cancer in late 2016. Sharon also liked to read, play cards and dominos. One of her favorite pastimes was watching Christian television, HGTV and the Hallmark Channel. She will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may join us for a viewing on June 3rd, 2021 from 12 to 1pm with a service immediately following at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 US-441 Lady Lake, FL 32159. She will be buried in Shiloh Cemetery, Fruitland Park, FL.

Family request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Sharon’s memory.