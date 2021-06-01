86 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
type here...

89-year-old Villager arrested on domestic violence charge

By Meta Minton

John Gilbert Breen
John Gilbert Breen

An 89-year-old Villager was arrested on a domestic violence charge in an incident involving a caretaker.

John Gilbert Breen of the Village of Amelia was taken into custody Saturday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. When they arrived on the scene, they found the Dayton, Ohio native sitting on a chair on the front porch of the home.

A dispute had broken out after Breen was questioned about why he wasn’t helping the caretaker, who has been assisting in the care of another resident of the home. The nature of the relationship was redacted from the arrest report.

Breen pinched the nose of the woman asking the question and punched her in the left arm, the report said.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $100 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Government handouts discourage Americans from working

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident contents that government handouts discourage Americans from working.

Daily Sun puts its spin on genetically modified food

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident warns that The Villages Daily Sun recently put a positive spin on genetically modified food, but there’s plenty to be concerned about.

Simple solution to principal’s stance on graduation

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on a principal’s controversial stance on graduation.

Protest over Palestine set at Congressman Webster’s office in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, Tahrir Filastin of the Central Florida Popular Front tries to explain what is happening to the Palestinians and invites Villagers to a peaceful protest at Congressman Daniel Webster's office in The Villages. He said the Congressman's view has been "incompetent and ignorant."

Right-wing conspiracy theories prompt citizens to deny reality

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that right-wing conspiracy theories are prompting Americans to deny reality.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos