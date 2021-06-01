89-year-old Villager arrested on domestic violence charge

An 89-year-old Villager was arrested on a domestic violence charge in an incident involving a caretaker.

John Gilbert Breen of the Village of Amelia was taken into custody Saturday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. When they arrived on the scene, they found the Dayton, Ohio native sitting on a chair on the front porch of the home.

A dispute had broken out after Breen was questioned about why he wasn’t helping the caretaker, who has been assisting in the care of another resident of the home. The nature of the relationship was redacted from the arrest report.

Breen pinched the nose of the woman asking the question and punched her in the left arm, the report said.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $100 bond.