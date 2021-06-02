Beverly Jean Fagge (Creech) age 86, of Oxford, FL, formerly of the Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice of the Villages. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Ralph D. Fagge, brothers: James Creech Sr. and Donald Creech, and her parents.

Born in Detroit, MI, Beverly was a legal secretary in the Detroit area for a number of years before retiring, and taking on other pursuits. She lived in the Villages Florida from 2002 to 2020. For years Beverly created beautiful ceramic art, and was skilled in card making, selling her handmade greeting cards at craft shows and teaching free classes at her residence how to make them. She enjoyed golf with her husband Ralph who was an avid golfer, grew orchids and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She will be deeply missed by Nephews: James Creech and his wife Connie of Metamora MI, Robert Creech of Portsmouth VA, and Michael Creech and his wife Elma of Camphill PA, Nieces: Cheryl wife of Peter Barbieri of Macomb MI, Sandra wife of Robert Finch of Chesterfield MI, Linda wife of Craig Kahler of Dewitt MI, Brenda wife of Joseph Kozlowski, and Sally Hendzell both of Chesterfield MI. Beverly will also be deeply missed by great friends, neighbors and all those that have come to know her.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 12:30-1:30 pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 1:30 pm, located at Trinity Lutheran Church 17330 S. Hwy 441, Summerfield. FL 34490.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Summerfield, FL.