Lady Lake sending proposal to The Villages to settle case over apartments

The Town of Lady Lake is sending a proposal to The Villages in an attempt to settle a legal case concerning apartments planned for Spanish Springs Town Square.

Lady Lake commissioners held a closed-door meeting Tuesday at Lady Lake Town Hall to discuss strategy in its legal entanglement with Florida’ Friendliest Hometown.

Mayor Ruth Kussard confirmed that a proposal is being sent to The Villages, but could not comment on details of the proposal.

The Villages of Lake-Sumter Inc. and The Villages Operating Company filed the case against the town in the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Lake County as a result of a Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing.

The Villages is seeking an injunction that would prevent the town from standing in the way of the plan for the apartments.

Commissioners James Rietz, Dan Vincent and Paul Hannan voted against the apartments. Mayor Ruth Kussard and Commissioner Tony Holden voted in favor of The Villages’ request.