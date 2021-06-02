Richard A. Conrad, 89, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 in The Villages, FL.

Dick was born September 28, 1931 in Sidney, Ohio. He graduated from Sidney High School where he was President of his senior class. He went on to graduate from Ohio Northern University with a degree in Pharmacy. Dick proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as the director of pharmacy at Guernsey Memorial Hospital in Cambridge, Ohio for 17 years before moving to Punta Gorda, Florida in 1981.

He finished out his career in pharmacy as a staff pharmacist at Charlotte Regional Medical Center retiring in 1996. He met his wife Jean in 1996 and they moved to The Villages in 2000. He was a member of Fairway Christian Church.

Dick is survived by his wife, Jean, daughter, Debra and her husband, Nick. He is also survived by two stepsons and a stepdaughter, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Rick and two brothers, William and Robert.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.