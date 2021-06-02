Summerfield man riding in speeding vehicle arrested with marijuana

A Summerfield man riding in a speeding vehicle was arrested with marijuana hidden in a pack of cigarettes.

Chase Tyler Guy, 30, was a passenger in a black 2018 Toyota SUV that was stopped for speeding at 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Road 209 and County Road 202, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected.

Guy was found to have a small marijuana cigarette tucked inside a pack of Marlboro cigarettes which was in his pocket. The Port St. Lucie native admitted he does not possess a medical marijuana card.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.