Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Water main break in Village of Hemingway resurrects question of quality of pipes

By Staff Report

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued after a water main break in the Village of Hemingway. More than 200 homes are under the boil water notice.
It impacts water customers at:
• Kenya Starter Shack (2491 Odell Circle)
• Havana Golf Cart Storage Building (2492 Odell Circle)
• All of Chapman Loop, Monroe Terrace, Iverson Court, Braemar Place, Adriana Way, Dundee Terrace and Orwell Street.
Last week, a water main break in the Village of Mira Mesa created a sinkhole which partially swallowed a car.

A vehicle was swallowed up in a sinkhole in the Village of Mira Mesa earlier this week
A vehicle was swallowed up in a sinkhole in the Village of Mira Mesa on May 24. This photo was shared on social media.

Community Development District 1 Supervisor William Jenness has suggested that aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced with pipes made from modern materials.
As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.
This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two day sampling period to insure safe drinking water.
If you have any questions, contact District Utility Customer Service at 750-0000.

