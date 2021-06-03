Betty Taylor Garro of Lady Lake, FL passed away on May 28, 2021.

She was born in Indianapolis, IN on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927. She was a retired Insurance Agent in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Betty Moved to Lady Lake in 1997. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Garro in 1988 and a sister, M. Jean Hall in 2016. She is survived by nephews, Lloyd Wickliff of Lady Lake, FL, David Taylor of Grand Junction, CO and Karl Taylor of Arvada, CO. step-niece, Marsha Preston of Duluth, MN.

A Memorial Service will be held at Fairway Christian Church on 466 just East of Morse Boulevard on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00AM. Donations may be made to Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32159.