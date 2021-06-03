76.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Betty Taylor Garro

By Staff Report

Betty Taylor Garro of Lady Lake, FL passed away on May 28, 2021.

She was born in Indianapolis, IN on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927. She was a retired Insurance Agent in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Betty Moved to Lady Lake in 1997. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Garro in 1988 and a sister, M. Jean Hall in 2016. She is survived by nephews, Lloyd Wickliff of Lady Lake, FL, David Taylor of Grand Junction, CO and Karl Taylor of Arvada, CO. step-niece, Marsha Preston of Duluth, MN.

A Memorial Service will be held at Fairway Christian Church on 466 just East of Morse Boulevard on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00AM. Donations may be made to Fairway Christian Church, 251 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32159.

