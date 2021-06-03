CDD 9 cutting maintenance assessment rates by 20 percent after months of debate

After months of debating whether they’re holding onto too much of the residents’ money, Community Development District 9 supervisors have voted to cut maintenance assessment rates by 20 percent.

The board on Thursday afternoon voted to approve a proposed $2.9 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The budget has been cut by more than $1 million from the previous year’s budget.

The board has been debating for months whether the $16 million it has in reserve funding is too much or too little.

CDD 9, which includes 5,409 homes, most of which are located directly south of County Road 466A, has built up the reserves through the collection of maintenance assessment fees from residents. The greatest expense in the CDD 9 budget is the annual allocation for the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which amounted to $1.6 million in fiscal year 2020-2021. PWAC includes all CDDs south of County Road 466 and pools resources for infrastructure expenses.

Dan Warren of the Village of Gilchrist has appeared several times before the board, continually warning that CDD 9 is holding onto too much of the residents’ money. He has argued that maintenance assessment rates could be lowered. He was at Thursday’s meeting and rather than praising the board for the 20 percent reduction in the maintenance assessment rates, he continued to prod them toward tighter financial stewardship.

The final budget will be adopted in September.

CDD 9 homeowners can check the following chart to see what the 20 percent reduction will mean to them: CDD 9 annual maintenance assessment