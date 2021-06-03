Marianne R. Moore passed from this world on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages FL.

Born April 8, 1940, in Smithtown, NY she was the second of ten children to her parents Charles and Theresa Richardson. She was married to Marvin Moore on April 23, 1960, and they had one son named Mark. Charles, Theresa, and Marvin have all proceeded her to the next life. She is survived by her son Mark, four grandchildren, one great-grandson, three brothers and six sisters along with a beloved extended family.

Marianne had a love for travel and Golden Retrievers and most summers you would find her and Marvin sharing their camper with one or two of their dogs somewhere in the Appalachian Mountains. Before retiring she was a schoolteacher for 35 years and expressed more than once how blessed she was to have that job, not just because of the summer vacations, but because of her kids. And those kids loved her too with many of them keeping in touch with their old social studies teacher throughout their adult lives.

Upon retiring Marianne volunteered for the after-school program at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Leesburg, FL. She still enjoyed traveling whenever she could, often spending the summer months in her motorhome at her permanent campsite outside of Helen, GA. She was always willing to share the last good book she read with you, as well as the best place to eat in any town she had visited. Her favorite past times included occasionally playing the slot machines and learning about anything of historical value wherever she happened to be. Her photo albums are filled with photos of roadside historical markers she ran across during her travels. Not surprising for a retired social studies teacher with a love for history and geography.

Most of all Marianne especially enjoyed her role as Nana and embraced any chance she had to spend time with her grandchildren. She was always happy and proud to be at their sports events, shows, dances, games, twirling, science fairs, and those sometimes not so good middle school band or choir recitals.

She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends. We ask that in lieu of flowers you instead consider a donation to the hospice of your choice, the Salvation Army, or your local Boys and Girls Club. Marianne worked hard to be a positive influence in the lives of her students, and we feel she would want her legacy to continue though the work of these amazing organizations.

A service to celebrate Marianne’s life will be on Monday, June 14 at Graceway Church, 10200 Morningside Dr. in Leesburg, FL. There will be a visitation time from 10:30-11:30 AM and a funeral service at 11:30 AM. Later, Marianne will be laid to rest with her family at the Keystone Heights Cemetery in Keystone Heights, FL.