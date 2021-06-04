Colony Publix shoppers have a chance to support Wildwood students

Shoppers at Publix at Colony Plaza will have a chance to lend support to Wildwood Middle High School students.

Students from the school will be selling discount cards Saturday, June 5 that provide a host of benefits involving numerous area merchants.

Discount cards will be sold from 8 a.m. – noon by the Wildwood baseball team in support of the Summer Youth Baseball league.

From noon to 5 p.m. the Wildwood AVID students and teacher will be selling discount cards to support trips to various colleges to encourage the students to pursue higher education. AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination.