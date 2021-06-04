83.6 F
The Villages
Friday, June 4, 2021
Getting that sinking feeling

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Our Villas of De Laguna in the Village of Rio Grande have had a major water leak on Santa Rosa Court for over a month. Numerous phone calls to Mr. Bill Thompson in the Villages Property Management Division have been met with no solution to the problem. There is a street light and power boxes that are sinking into the ground which could cause a serious problem. Plus, we are wasting water which is vital to us. I don’t understand how this situation could be ignored.

Eileen Bauer
Village of Rio Grande

 

