Man spotted sipping beer arrested at 7-Eleven in Wildwood

A man sipping a beer was arrested at the 7-Eleven convenience store in Wildwood.

Christopher Patrick Johnson, 40, of Wildwood, was sitting in a GMC Sierra at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when an officer spotted him taking sips from a can of Bud Ice beer, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Johnson moved the beer to a cup holder in the center console of the vehicle in an attempt to conceal it when the police officer approached him in the parking lot.

That prompted a search of the vehicle which turned up a glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond. He was given a verbal warning about drinking from the open beer in his vehicle.