To the Editor:

After checking published golf fees for last summer and this past winter (and prior years), I realized this summer’s fees did not include tax. All previous published fees did include tax.

So, when you go to pay your $36 fee to play, it’s $38.52! A bit of a sneaky way to increase the price! May not be much, but wish they would have actually announced the increase from last summer. Wonder if they will continue this practice!

Jeanne Wood

Village of La Zamora