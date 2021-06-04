Two CDDs in The Villages approve budgets holding line on increases

Two community development district boards in The Villages approved budgets on Friday which hold the line on maintenance assessment fees paid by residents.

The Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors gave its approval to a proposed budget of $3.6 million for 2021-2022. It represents a 1 percent increase over the 2020-2021 budget.

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors approved proposed budget of $2.9 million for 2021-2022. It represents a .4 percent increase over the 2020-2021 budget.

Both boards agreed to leave their maintenance assessment fees at the current rates.