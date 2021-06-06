Chicago man ordered into anger management after brawl at town square

A Chicago man has been ordered into anger management after a brawl last year at a town square in The Villages.

Law enforcement responded shortly before 9 p.m. Sept. 26 to Brownwood Paddock Square where 56-year-old Gary Sanchez had gotten into an argument with other people on the outside patio of a restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Sanchez had been “calling female patrons at the bar inappropriate names and initiating verbal altercation with multiple patrons,” the arrest report said. He and another patron at the bar began pushing each other as the argument escalated. They were broken up by restaurant employees.

Sanchez got into the face of a police sergeant who tried to persuade Sanchez to calm down and be seated. Sanchez responded by grabbing the police sergeant’s arms and pushing him away. Sanchez resisted when the police sergeant attempted to handcuff him.

After he was taken into custody, Sanchez was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for treatment of a small laceration on his face suffered prior to the arrival of police at the scene of the altercation.

Sanchez, who was living in Rockville, Md. at the time of his arrest but later moved to Chicago, was taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Sanchez entered into a pre-trial intervention contract that will allow him to escape prosecution in the case if he lives up to the terms of the deal.

He must complete 12 anger management classes and those classes may be taken online. He must also seek an alcohol evaluation and refrain from the consumption of alcohol and the use of illegal substances. In addition, he must submit to random screenings at his own expense.