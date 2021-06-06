Round 2 on tap in neighbors’ battle over oversized birdcage in The Villages

Community Development District 7 supervisors are scheduled for a followup hearing on a resident’s oversized birdcage which has angered his neighbor in The Villages.

John Reinert, who lives at 2202 Pilar Place in the Pilar Villas in the Village of Bonita, spoke out last month during a public hearing before the CDD 7 Board of Supervisors.

The courtyard villa in question is located at 2196 Pilar Place and owned by Earl Behringer.

A complaint was received Feb. 24 about the size of Behringer’s birdcage and concrete pad, which were not in compliance with the 2019 application he presented to the Architectural Review Committee.

Reinert said he went on a cruise and when he came back, he was shocked at the work that had taken place at his neighbor’s home.

“We came back and and the whole yard was covered with concrete,” Reinert said.

He said his neighbor’s concrete-covered yard has caused flooding in his yard.

Behringer went before the ARC on May 19 with a plan to downsize his birdcage. You can view his downsizing plan at this link: 136750

It’s been a tense situation between the neighbors. Behringer retained the law firm Bogin, Munns & Munns to represent him as he believes Reinert has been “harassing” him.

The CDD 7 Board of Supervisors will receive an update on the status of the birdcage when it meets at 8 a.m. Thursday at Savannah Center.

In 2016, a Village of Calumet Grove man was forced to dismantle his oversized 12-year-old birdcage after a neighbor’s complaint.