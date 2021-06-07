87 F
By Staff Report

Bertha Louise Cave, 90, of Summerfield, Florida passed away June 5, 2021 at Hampton Manor of Marion, Belleview, Florida. She was the wife of the late Robert Clay Cave who preceded her on December 9, 2001.

Bertha was born in Williamsport, Ohio a daughter of the late Floyd and Minnie Riley. She enjoyed being a Military wife and loved being around family and friends.

Bertha is survived by her daughter, Vicki Gillespie and her husband, William of Summerfield, FL and grandson, Robert Mann and his wife, Dawn of Midlothian, VA and granddaughter, Melinda Melady and her husband, James of Staunton, VA. She was the great grandmother of Allie and Hadyn. Bertha is also survived by a niece, Linda Knotts and her husband, Bob of Lancaster, OH.

Interment at Florida National Cemetery will be private.

