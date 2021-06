Carmelina Joanne Woodworth passed away Sunday morning, June 6th, 2021.

She was born March 5th, 1937 to her parents Luciano Lacascio and Concetta Capra in Chicago, Il. She would go on to work in several industries including banking and secretarial. Later in life, Carmelina would moved to Fruitland Park, FL and would call it home for over 20 years.

She is survived by her children; Nancy and Michael, two grandchildren, many loving friends.