Florida officials encourage drivers to slow down and enjoy the ride

The sun is shining in Florida and more travelers are hitting the road to enjoy all that our great state has to offer. In an effort to keep residents and visitors safe this summer, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has launched its Safe Summer Travel campaign, aimed at educating the public on a range of travel safety topics through strategic messaging and outreach across the state.

“As many Floridians and visitors are preparing for their much-anticipated trips, family reunions, and vacations this summer, FLHSMV is working to ensure safe summer travel for all,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “The drive to your destination can be half the fun, so remember to slow down, enjoy the ride, and keep your cool behind the wheel.”

Last year, during the months of June and July, there were 53,766 crashes in Florida – resulting in 2,423 serious bodily injuries and 526 fatalities. Among those crashes, there were 337 in which a driver’s actions were reported as ‘exceeded posted speed limit,’ which is up from 298 in 2019. Obeying speed limits and not driving aggressively improves safety by reducing the probability and severity of crashes. All motorists must obey speed limits and are responsible for knowing the speed limit on the roadway. Driving slowly and carefully also ensures you have plenty of time to stop in a situation with vulnerable road users, like pedestrians and bicyclists. In Florida, the speed limit will never be higher than 70 mph.

Throughout the Safe Summer Travel campaign, FLHSMV will focus on the following key topics:

Speeding and Aggressive Driving

Vehicular Heatstroke Prevention

Buckling Up

Vehicle Road Readiness

Pedestrian Safety

DUI and Crash Prevention

Hurricane Season and Emergency Preparedness

Low-Speed Vehicles and Boating Safety

We advise motorists to take this information to heart. It could help us all have a safer summer.