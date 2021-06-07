87 F
The Villages
Monday, June 7, 2021
By Staff Report

John “Jack” Kabat of The Villages, FL, formerly of Bloomington, MN, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left this world suddenly and unexpectedly on May 27, 2021.

Jack was born July 16, 1941, in Manitowoc, WI. He attended Lincoln High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Honeywell for 30+ years as a Principal Development Engineer for Honeywell’s Residential Division, working in the field of electronic design where he earned several patents. He ran his own printing franchise for several years before retiring.

He married the love of his life, Nancy, and after the birth of their first daughter and receiving his degree, they relocated to Bloomington, MN where they welcomed another daughter and a son. Jack was a true do-it-yourselfer and was skilled at fixing everything around the house as well as remodeling projects. He was a R/C model airplane and model sailboat enthusiast and built his models from scratch. His passion was working to restore WWII planes as a member of the CAF-Minnesota Wing (Commemorative Air Force). He participated in air shows. He obtained his private pilot license, a lifelong dream of his.

Jack and Nancy loved to travel and visited countless places all over the world. His favorite trip was a sailing adventure around Tahiti. When he retired, Jack and Nancy relocated to The Villages, FL where he spent the last 20 years playing golf with his dinosaur club friends, woodworking, socializing and playing cards with friends. He loved popcorn and made the best pancakes. Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy, and their children, Sherri (John) Hughes, Plymouth, MN; Jill (Doug) Strawser, Shakopee, MN; John (Nikki) Kabat, Apple Valley, MN; grandchildren: Tony, Jake, Michael, Steve, Aaron, Teagan, and Savanah.

A mass to celebrate his life will be Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mark’s The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.

