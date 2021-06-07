87.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 7, 2021
Stepson jailed after alleged battle at home near Water Lily Recreation Center

By Meta Minton

Jason Daniel Olson

A stepson was arrested after allegedly going “nose to nose” with his stepfather during an altercation at their home in the Village of DeLuna.

Jason Daniel Olson, 43, who has been living with his mother and stepfather for the past two and a half years, “began to cuss and scream” Wednesday night at his stepfather, who has been married to Olson’s mother for 20 years, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The stepfather began screaming back at Olson, who got into his stepfather’s face, “going nose to nose with him,” during the altercation at their home at 5049 Rosenow Road near the Water Lily Recreation Center, the report said. Olson then placed his hands around his stepfather’s throat, but did not apply pressure or attempt to choke him.

Police were called to the house Thursday morning and the stepfather reported what had happened. Olson returned home and was questioned by police. He admitted he had been in a “verbal argument” with his stepfather, but denied putting his hands on his throat. A witness backed up the stepfather’s account of what had occurred.

Olson was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

