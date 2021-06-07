87.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 7, 2021
Villager with long history of arrests jailed after brawl over cell phone

By Meta Minton

Mark Alan Muldoon
Mark Alan Muldoon

A Villager with a long history of arrests was jailed after a brawl over a cell phone.

Mark Alan Muldoon, 57, of the Escandido Villas, was arrested Saturday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of battery.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man bleeding from the head who said that he had been arguing with Muldoon over a cell phone when Muldoon “became upset and agitated,” according to the arrest report. He claimed Muldoon cornered him and head-butted him.

Last December, Muldoon was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square. Muldoon had been banned from the square in 2015. That year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a woman complained to an officer that he had been grabbing at women’s arms and asking them to dance while at the square. Muldoon already had a long list of arrests, most of them stemming from intoxicated behavior.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,000.

