To the Editor:

So, former President Trump spoke at a rally. He continued to spew his delusional and very dangerous lies about the previous election.

At what point do Trumpublicans realize that he is psychologically damaged and incapable of admitting that he lost the election? Ignoring his threats to our democratic norms, stemming from his abnormal behavioral profile, is akin to being his checker-playing buddy at the asylum.

Jerry Ragan

Village of McClure