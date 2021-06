Sumter County commissioners were meeting Tuesday night to choose members who will serve on a special ambulance advisory committee.

The committee is being set up to address residents’ concerns about slow response times from Sumter County EMS, operated by the private company, American Medical Response. The committee is being tasked with finding long-term solutions.

Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek is at the meeting at Everglades Recreation Center and will have a full report.