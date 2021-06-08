82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
type here...

Barricades blocking traffic sabotaged at First Responders Recreation Center site

By Meta Minton

Barricades blocking traffic have been sabotaged at the First Responders Recreation Center site in The Villages.
Last month, the Amenity Authority Committee broke ground for the new recreation center at the site of the former First Baptist Church off County Road 42 in the Marion County section of The Villages.

Signs clearly indicate that the access point near the First Responders Recreation Center site has been limited to golf carts
Signs clearly indicate that the access point near the First Responders Recreation Center site has been limited to golf carts.

Water-filled barricades had been placed at the Clearview Avenue entrance to the construction site.

“On two occasions, an individual has drained the water from the barricades and moved them, leaving the path accessible to vehicles other than golf carts,” said Bruce Brown of District Property Management.

The intrusion is reportedly causing extra work for the contractor, as well as increased costs for the District. 

District Property Management is looking at a range of solutions including cameras and concrete barriers which would seal off access.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Expression of religious preference can be divisive

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in on the controversial little white cross on display at a home in The Villages.

Retired teacher from Ohio felt welcomed in The Villages

A retired teacher from Ohio just wrapped up a visit to The Villages with his wife. In a Letter to the Editor, he expresses appreciation to everyone who made them feel so welcomed.

Legal war on little white cross reprehensible

A Village of Silver Lake resident is outraged at the legal battle being waged over a little white cross on display at a home in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Leave the little white crosses alone

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont woman contends The Villages should leave the little white crosses alone.

When will Trumpublicans realize he is psychologically damaged?

A Village of McClure resident asks, “At what point do Trumpublicans realize that he is psychologically damaged and incapable of admitting that he lost the election?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos