Barricades blocking traffic sabotaged at First Responders Recreation Center site

Barricades blocking traffic have been sabotaged at the First Responders Recreation Center site in The Villages.

Last month, the Amenity Authority Committee broke ground for the new recreation center at the site of the former First Baptist Church off County Road 42 in the Marion County section of The Villages.

Water-filled barricades had been placed at the Clearview Avenue entrance to the construction site.

“On two occasions, an individual has drained the water from the barricades and moved them, leaving the path accessible to vehicles other than golf carts,” said Bruce Brown of District Property Management.

The intrusion is reportedly causing extra work for the contractor, as well as increased costs for the District.

District Property Management is looking at a range of solutions including cameras and concrete barriers which would seal off access.

