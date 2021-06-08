93 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Diner arrested on DUI charge after crash in parking lot of seafood restaurant

By Meta Minton

Ruth Ann Newman

A diner was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash in the parking lot of a popular seafood restaurant.

Ruth Ann Newman, 59, of Coleman, was driving a red 2003 Ford pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when she backed into a parked vehicle at the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee. The St. Louis native was unsteady on her feet admitted “to drinking some alcoholic beverages with her dinner inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She failed field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $250 bond.

