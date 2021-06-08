82.7 F
Ford’s Garage to open at former Cody’s location in The Villages

By Staff Report

Ford’s Garage will reportedly open a restaurant at a former Cody’s Original Roadhouse location in The Villages.

Ford’s Garage, which specializes in gourmet burgers and craft beers, is said to be taking over the former Cody’s location at Mulberry Grove off County Road 42. That Cody’s closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. Allen Musikantow, owner/operator of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse eateries in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, said the Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood restaurants have bounced back stronger than ever, particularly now that so many people have been vaccinated.

Codys
The signs have been removed from the Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurant at Mulberry Grove. A Ford’s Garage restaurant will reportedly be taking over the building.

The first Ford’s Garage location opened in 2012 in the historic downtown of Fort Myers, less than a mile from Henry Ford’s winter residence. There are also Ford’s Garage restaurants in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Wesley Chapel, St. Augustine, Orlando and Kissimmee.

The restaurant’s gourmet burger bar serves up Black Angus beef, turkey, chicken, and vegetarian products coupled with all-natural aged cheeses and gourmet toppings. Ford’s Garage also specializes in popular American comfort food entrees such as homemade meatloaf, chili, and famous macaroni and cheese. Lighter fare is also available including fresh salads, grilled chicken, and fresh fish. 

