Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Lady Lake police arrest driver after failure to use turn signal

By Meta Minton

Casey Robert Dean
Lady Lake arrested a driver after a traffic stop for failure to use his turn signal.

Casey Robert Dean, 25, of Belleview, was driving a 2004 silver Infinity at 11:43 p.m. Monday on County Road 25 west of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he failed to use his turn signal while making a right turn, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle also had an inoperable taglight. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of The Quarters Apartments on Teague Trail.

A check revealed Dean does not have a valid driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond. He was issued a written warning for failure to use his turn signal and given a verbal warning for the non-functioning taglight.

When he was 19, Dean had been arrested after allegedly stealing two motorcycles and attempting to sell them through Facebook.

