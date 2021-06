To the Editor:

I’m from Ohio and just retired from teaching a few weeks ago. My first step into retirement was to come down and try out The Villages. Between my wife and me, we played euchre, golfed, played indoor and outdoor volleyball, and partook of water aerobics. We met the nicest people the entire two weeks in which we were temporary residents. We’re looking forward to spending a month on our next visit later this year. Thanks to everyone who made us feel welcome.

John Fallon

Lima, Ohio