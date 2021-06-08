Wildwood police arrest man found sleeping in van after fight with girlfriend

Wildwood police arrested a man found sleeping in a van after a fight with his girlfriend.

An officer responded to a report of a man “slumped over” in a van at about 8:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301, not far from Darrell’s Diner at U.S. 301 and County Road 462. It took several attempts to wake up the driver, identified as 37-year-old Edward Thomas Dumo of Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Dumo told the officer he was sleeping in the van because he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend the previous night. The officer detected the aroma of burnt marijuana.

A black zip-up bag was found in the van and it contained a clear glass smoking pipe and three plastic bags containing a substance determined to be methamphetamine.

Dumo was arrested a on felony charge of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.