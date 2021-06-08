Wilma Mausser-Konrath, age 87, of Wildwood, Florida passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Nicholas and Barbara Schmidt. She lived in Ridgewood Queens and was a graduate of Grover Cleveland high school and York College. She dedicated her profession in special education with the New York City Dept. of Education. Each year during summer break, Wilma enjoyed spending time with family and friends in The Hamptons. She always loved being around people, and enjoyed music and dancing. Wilma lived her life devoted to her Catholic faith, with prayer and reciting the rosary.

Surviving is her husband John J. Konrath; daughters Sharon Kowalski, Lisa (Doug) Edwards; son David (Stacy) Mausser; granddaughters Sheena Marie Kowalski (Matthew Troyanksy), Julia and Lauren; and great granddaughter Luna.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Richard Mausser; her son Alan Mausser; and son-in-law Robert “Bob” Kowalski.

Viewing will be held at Hess-Miller Funeral Home in Middle Villages, Queens, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Ridgewood, NY. Burial will be at Linden Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ridgewood, NY.