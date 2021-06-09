92.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
AAC chairman airs concerns about arid condition of fitness trail

By Meta Minton

The chairman of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday raised concerns about the condition of the Springdale Fitness Trail in The Villages.

AAC Chairman Don Deakin said the path with workout equipment near the swimming pool in the Village of Springdale has become a “dust bowl” with overgrown weeds, red ants and sand spurs.

The area around the Springdale Fitness Trail is completely dried out
The area around the Springdale Fitness Trail is completely dried out.

He said the problem is a lack of irrigation.

Deakin said homeowners have been complaining about dirt and dust blowing into their houses.

“The environment of that park is spreading onto the homes,” Deakin said.

He suggested that irrigation and fresh sod would go a long way toward resolving the problem.

James Stanley of Atlanta who was visitng his mother in the Village of Chatham works out at the Springdale Fitness Trail
James Stanley of Atlanta who was visitng his mother in the Village of Chatham works out at the Springdale Fitness Trail.

District Manager Richard Baier said the type of work Deakin was describing would likely cost about $100,000. Baier said the real problem would be the expectation that similar work would be requested along the Power Corridor, the path that extends from the Village of Springdale to the Village of Calumet Grove.

However, Deakin argued that ignoring the situation is not the answer.

“It’s been neglected for a very long time. We should maintain it and not just let it go,” he said.

