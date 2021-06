To the Editor:

In reference to the recent letter by Jerry Ragan, I didn’t see “Dr.” behind his name as he accused President Trump of being mentally impaired, and then asking the question as to when those who support him will recognize President Trump’s mental condition. I don’t believe Mr. Ragan is qualified to come to his conclusion, but I do believe he harbors a continuing hatred for President Trump. I suggest he seeks help.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square