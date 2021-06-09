Villager found in violation of deed compliance due to mold and weeds

A homeowner in The Villages was found to be in violation of deed compliance due to mold on her home and overgrown grass and weeds in the yard.

The home located at 1416 Lindsey Lane in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was received March 8 about the condition of the home. It was verified the following day by Community Standards.

The owner, Diane Mackie-Cohen, told Community Standards that she was going to have a neighbor cut the grass and remove the weeds, according to testimony provided in the public hearing. Mackie-Cohen, who is currently in Wilmington, N.C. said the power washing would be more problematic because the water has been turned off. It was noted that the utilities are past due.

Mackie-Cohen’s husband died in 2019.

The board agreed to give her five days to bring the property into compliance. If she fails to do so, she will face a $150 fine, to be followed by daily $50 fines until the residence is brought back into compliance.