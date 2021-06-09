Villager’s son with long criminal history arrested with heroin

A Villager’s son with a history of victimizing neighbors is back behind bars after his latest arrest.

Christopher Munday, 49, who previously lived with his mother at 1805 Kane Place in the Village of St. Charles, was spotted at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday driving a gray Subaru station wagon in Bushnell when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate number and found that he was wanted on a warrant charging him with a probation violation. A search of his vehicle turned up a bag containing heroin, according to the arrest report. The Palo Alto, Calif. native was arrested on a charge of drug possession and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Munday, who is now living in Leesburg, had numerous arrests while living in The Villages with his mother, who has since died.

He was arrested in the theft and subsequent sale of an $11,000 custom-made ring and in the theft of checks from a neighbor lady for whom he had done some work. Those cases prompted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to suspect there could be more victims and a call was put out to Villagers who had engaged Munday’s painting, house-sitting and pet-watching services. Here’s what they found:

• A vacationing Villager hired Munday to watch her home and her cats returned to find a prescription bottle containing methamphetamine in her refrigerator.

• A Villages couple who used Munday as a house sitter returned from their vacation to discover that Munday had used their wi fi connection and credit cards to transact $400 in Western Union money orders.

• Another Villages couple who had Munday house sit for them while they were away on vacation returned to find traffic counters in their garage. The couple took steps to turn them back over to the proper authorities. The traffic counters were valued at $2,310.

• The theft of three Motorola two-way radios have also been traced to Munday. The radios were valued at $1,611 each