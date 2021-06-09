Villages home frequently visited by police subject of public hearing

A home in The Villages which for years was frequently visited by police was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday before the Village Center Community Development District Board.

The home in question is located at 1722 Myrtle Beach Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A complaint was received April 4 regarding overgrown grass and weeds. The violation was verified the following day by Community Standards.

The manufactured home is in foreclosure with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The residence was owned by George Lawrence Cantone Jr., who passed away Jan. 15, 2021. After the Massachusetts native retired, he moved to The Villages where he met and married Vivian Grace (Finley) Cantone.

In 2019, the Department of Children and Families stepped into investigate her claims of abuse and poisoning. However, an investigator found that George Cantone “would not have the physical strength” for the kinds of attacks his wife described. At the time, Vivian Cantone said she was saving money and hoping to relocate to Kentucky. She was listed as a survivor in his obituary.

Law enforcement was called to the home numerous time, dating back to a 2007 arrest.