White crosses are lawn ornaments

To the Editor:

Those white crosses are yard ornaments! If I placed a crescent moon and star, a sitting buddha, Satan Lucifer devil statue or any other religious type yard ornament, or any yard ornament in my yard and it was reported, I would be asked to remove it. I don’t understand why people think their little white crosses are any different.

We all signed the agreement when we purchased our homes in The Villages.

Get over it: white crosses are NO different. Remove the damn things! Get on with your lives and find something useful to do with your time and money.

Ana Tomaszewski

Village of Sanibel