74-year-old Villager airlifted after crash on Micro Racetrack Road

A 74-year-old Villager was airlifted after a crash Thursday on Micro Racetrack Road in Fruitland Park.

The woman was driving a blue 2012 Hyundai Elantra at 11:40 a.m. which collided with a white 2020 Honda SUV driven by a 68-year-old woman from The Villages, according to Lt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman who was airlifted was listed in critical condition. Montes said the accident report has not been completed.

The accident backed up traffic on the busy roadway which serves as an unofficial route around The Villages.