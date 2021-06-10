93.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Golf carts don’t belong on roadways

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have 70- and 80-year-old drivers who do not use directionals on roundabouts. We have intersections which seem to have an accident or near miss every day.
Yesterday I was driving on Buena Vista in backed-up traffic because of a street legal golf cart. Cars speeding up and cutting each other off to get around the cart, an accident waiting to happen. With all our driving problems do we need this one too? Golf carts on the road will get someone killed in a mere bump accident.

Vincent Pizzo
Village of Winifred

 

