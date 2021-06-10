In Memory of John Anthony McCormick

April 21,1926-June 5, 2021

John McCormick was born April 21, 1926, second child to John and Marcella McCormick and grandson of Frank and Mary McCormick and Henry and Kathrine Peaty. John is survived by his children, John McCormick, Maureen Forster (Greg), Colleen Walsh (Brian), and Kevin McCormick (Susan), along with 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Brother Edward McCormick resides in Toms River, New Jersey. John was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Theresa, in 2018. He was preceded in death by his two loving sisters, Marie, and Genevieve.

John had a happy and active childhood growing up in Pompton Lakes, NJ, attending Lenox Elementary School and then Pompton Lakes High School. He spent his free time hunting, fishing Pompton Lake and surrounding rivers, swimming in Pompton Lake and Hershfield Park and skating on the lake in winter. He often spent free time in Risden’s Ice Cream Parlor and worked at Mr. Van’s Diner after school. In high school, he sang in the All-State Chorus and enjoyed playing basketball and ping-pong. Prior to graduating PL High School, he enlisted in the Army Air-Corps Nov.19, 1943, serving as a ball turret gunner in a squadron of B-24s for the next four years.

After military service, John returned to Pompton Lakes where he found work at Latham Foundry and frequented Saint Mary’s CYO activities and dances, excelling at basketball and ping-pong. It was at a CYO function that John’s ping-pong prowess, good looks and humble and quiet nature, caught the attention of Theresa Zimmerer. This attraction started their romantic relationship which led to their marriage on September 23, 1950, and the beginning of their family and the next 67 years of love, devotion, and companionship.

John and Theresa initially started their family living in Paterson NJ, but desiring a nicer and safer environment in which to raise their family, purchased a lot in Pompton Lakes where they worked nights along with builder and brother-in-law, Tom Curtis, to build their first home. This experience came in handy, as John, always ready to help and support his children, later spent countless hours helping his son build his own house.

Their first addition, John, came in 1951 and was quickly followed by siblings Maureen, Colleen and Kevin. Despite regularly working a 6-day week, John always had time for his children’s sporting events and school activities. Whether baseball, football, school plays, events, cheerleading competitions, and even 2AM ice hockey, John rarely missed any of his children’s events and he lived for weekend picnics and summer vacations at Island Beach with family and friends. There was nothing that John would not do for his family.

Additionally, John was Theresa’s biggest supporter as she worked relentlessly to make the world a better place and fight for those in need. He tirelessly supported her through all of her activities and cooked and cared for the children when events took Theresa away from home, or she was busy with her schoolwork as a teacher.

After 40 years of work, John and Theresa retired and purchased a small home in Lantana Cascade, Florida where they spent many happy years as snowbirds, particularly relishing visits from family and friends. They later sold that home and in 2005, purchased a home in The Villages, Florida, where they lived for the next 15 years.

During their retirement, they spent many happy years visiting and vacationing with their children and grandchildren in New Jersey, Colorado, Florida, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. Throughout John’s life, he was very active, competing in any sport activity, such as volleyball, horseshoes, billiards, softball, ping-pong, and bowling, in which he competed in sanctioned leagues, accumulating numerous awards, and continued until the age of 92. Spending time with, and loving and supporting their children and grandchildren, were the focus and joy of John and Theresa’s life.

John passed away quietly and peacefully in the Villages on June 5, 2021, at the age of 95.

Looking to the Scriptures, there is one verse that truly fits John, it was 1 Corinthians 13-4. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.”

A lifetime lived deeply loving and supporting his wife Theresa, his four children and their families, will forever be John’s legacy. Thank you, dad, for a lifetime of unconditional love and support and exemplifying for us how to love and care for our families.

At John’s request, his family will celebrate his life privately.