Resident of Historic Side of The Villages jailed in brawl with estranged boyfriend

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was jailed after a brawl with her estranged boyfriend.

Morgan Holley Bourell, 38, who lives at 1713 Kiley Court, was taken into custody on a charge of domestic battery at about 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 347 parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

She had allegedly been involved in an altercation with her boyfriend of two years, who had broken up with her. The altercation originally began at his residence at the Rolling Acres Apartments.

He said they were leaving his apartment complex’s parking lot and he was preparing to give her a ride home. He said Bourell became angry and punched him in the side of the face and then open hand slapped him across the face and nose, the report said.

She was also arrested on a charge of violating her probation on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Due to the probation violation, she was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.