Thursday, June 10, 2021
Samuel Marvin Williams

By Staff Report

Samuel (Sam) Marvin Williams, of The Villages, Florida passed away on June 7, 2021 at the Cornerstone Hospice with his children at his side.

Sam was 79 years old born February 14th, 1942 in Valley Park, Missouri. He attended Valley Park High School and then served in the USAF. After the military, Sam worked in computer operations for McDonnell Douglas, IBM & The Boeing Corporation eventually retiring from Boeing at 53 years of age. Sam retired to The Villages with his wife Shirley in 1994 and they both enjoyed the Villages lifestyle of leisure: golf, pickle-ball, billiards, dining out, etc. Unfortunately, Shirley passed away in 2007.

He is survived by his wife Judith Bracken, sister Georgia Emma Helton (Gene) of Eureka, MO, brothers Joseph Williams (Brenda) of Blue Springs, MO, James Williams of Camdenton, MO, children Linda Williams of Destin, FL, Steven Williams (Sharon) of The Villages, FL, grandchildren Kaitlin Moreau (Ryan), Alexander Williams (Abigail), Corey Gilbert, Katherine Gilbert and great grandchild Emma Moreau.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida

Interment with Military Honors will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

