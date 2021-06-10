89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 10, 2021
type here...

Snowbird downsizes birdcage after neighbor complains to Community Standards

By Meta Minton

A snowbird has downsized his birdcage after a neighbor lodged a complaint with Community Standards.

The birdcage in question is located at 2196 Pilar Place in the Pilar Villas in the Village of Bonita. It is located in a courtyard villa owned by Earl Behringer.

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to dismiss a pending deed compliance case against Behringer, after learning from Community Standards that Behinger brought the property back into compliance.

John Reinert, who lives at 2202 Pilar Place, had complained last month about his neighbor’s birdcage and concrete pad which were not in compliance with the 2019 application Behringer presented to the Architectural Review Committee. Reinert had testified that the massive amount of concrete put down by his neighbor caused flooding in his yard.

Behringer went back before the ARC last month with a new application, this one aimed at downsizing the birdcage. Behringer bought the villa for $220,000 in 2018. He receives the property tax bill at his home in New York.

It remains to be seen if this will result in harmony between the neighbors. Behringer retained the law firm Bogin, Munns & Munns to represent him as he believes Reinert has been “harassing” him.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A message to Progressives who want police defunded

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident wonders who the Progressives will call for help if the police are defunded.

Golf carts don’t belong on roadways

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golf carts don’t belong on roadways.

We need common sense when it comes to little white crosses

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends we need common sense when it comes to little white crosses on display at homes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

White crosses are lawn ornaments

A Village of Sanibel resident contends that little white crosses are rightfully considered lawn ornaments by Community Standards. Read her Letter to the Editor.

So much hatred for former President Trump

A Villager objects to a previous letter writer’s assertion that former President Trump is not mentally competent.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos