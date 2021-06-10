Snowbird downsizes birdcage after neighbor complains to Community Standards

A snowbird has downsized his birdcage after a neighbor lodged a complaint with Community Standards.

The birdcage in question is located at 2196 Pilar Place in the Pilar Villas in the Village of Bonita. It is located in a courtyard villa owned by Earl Behringer.

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to dismiss a pending deed compliance case against Behringer, after learning from Community Standards that Behinger brought the property back into compliance.

John Reinert, who lives at 2202 Pilar Place, had complained last month about his neighbor’s birdcage and concrete pad which were not in compliance with the 2019 application Behringer presented to the Architectural Review Committee. Reinert had testified that the massive amount of concrete put down by his neighbor caused flooding in his yard.

Behringer went back before the ARC last month with a new application, this one aimed at downsizing the birdcage. Behringer bought the villa for $220,000 in 2018. He receives the property tax bill at his home in New York.

It remains to be seen if this will result in harmony between the neighbors. Behringer retained the law firm Bogin, Munns & Munns to represent him as he believes Reinert has been “harassing” him.